Romeo Penacino has been promoted Complex Executive Chef at Aruba Marriott Resort in Palm Beach

Chef Penacino also brings valuable food and beverage experience and an international flair to Aruba Marriott's culinary program starting his career as a Line Cook at the Hotel Melia in Argentina in 2000. Having worked his way up the hotel food chain in Argentina and then the Cayman Islands, Chef Penacino served as Restaurant Supervisor and Restaurant Chef at Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort for five years before joining Aruba Marriott in April of 2013 as Executive Sous Chef.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.