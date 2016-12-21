Report Shows Worst Corporate Tax Havens

Report Shows Worst Corporate Tax Havens

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The CPA Technology Advisor

Bermuda, the Netherlands, Ireland and Luxembourg are among the world's 15 worst corporate tax havens, according to new Oxfam research published today. The report ' Tax Battles ,' reveals how these tax havens are leading a global race to the bottom on corporate tax that is starving countries out of billions of dollars needed to tackle poverty and inequality.

