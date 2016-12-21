Oxfam names world's worst tax havens

Oxfam names world's worst tax havens

Monday Dec 12

Multinational corporations rob developing countries of 100 billion dollars every year by using tax avoidance schemes, global charity Oxfam said in a report released Monday. "This amount is more than enough to provide an education for all of the 124 million children currently out of school, and to pay for health interventions that could save the lives of six million children," Oxfam wrote in the report.

Chicago, IL

