NYC firm merges into EisnerAmper

Tuesday Dec 13

Founder Alan Goldberg and his team of nine professionals joined the growing Manhattan-based public accounting firm, with large operations in Syosset. Goldberg became a partner of EisnerAmper, which also has operations in Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Texas, Cayman Islands and Israel.

Chicago, IL

