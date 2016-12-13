NYC firm merges into EisnerAmper
Founder Alan Goldberg and his team of nine professionals joined the growing Manhattan-based public accounting firm, with large operations in Syosset. Goldberg became a partner of EisnerAmper, which also has operations in Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Texas, Cayman Islands and Israel.
