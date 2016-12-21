Massive 28-Story Apartment Complex Pr...

Massive 28-Story Apartment Complex Proposed in Little Haiti

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Miami New Times

Land developers are all but salivating to sink their teeth into the rich, fatty, unblemished flesh that is Little Haiti real estate. The Wynwood gentrification fight is over - the only people who can afford land there now are the sort who maintain Cayman Islands bank accounts, and scores of tall luxury apartments are headed to that neighborhood.

