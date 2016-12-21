Local health sector gets boost from 8...

Local health sector gets boost from 82 PROMAC trained health professionals

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Gleaner

Malgorzata Wasilewska, head of delegation of the European Union to Jamaica, Belize, The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Cayman Islands. The local health sector has received a much-needed boost as Jamaica's maternal and neonatal services will improve with an additional cohort of trained professionals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16) Apr '16 They light 5
News Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15) May '15 Not Black Annie 7
News As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15) Feb '15 cancer lost 4
How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08) Feb '15 dennis 58
need help (Apr '14) Jan '15 Althea 2
Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
News 1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15) Jan '15 _malon_goblok 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,465

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC