JNBS targets Canadian market with new remittance website

JN Money Services , subsidiary of the Jamaica National Building Society and owners of the JN Money Transfer brand, has launched its website, www.jnmoneytransfer.com, which it says is a first for a fully owned Jamaican remittance company. Announcing the new service on Monday, JN said that to send money transfers and pay bills, customers can visit jnmoneytransfer.com and sign up for the service, which involves completing the registration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.