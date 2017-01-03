Jamaican man suspected to be illegal ...

Jamaican man suspected to be illegal in Cayman wanted by island's police

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Gleaner

Police in the Cayman Islands are looking for 34-year-old Jamaican, Norval Barrett, who was convicted of robbery in Grand Cayman and served time in prison but may be back in the country. The Cayman Compass newspaper says police think Barrett is on the island illegally and say anyone who sees Barrett should exercise caution as he could be potentially dangerous.

