Half a billion pounds of Newcastle property bought with offshore companies

Wednesday Dec 28

Exclusive Chronicle analysis has revealed that between 1999 and 2014, investors bought at least 613m worth of property in the city using offshore companies registered in tax havens such as the Cayman Islands, Panama and Jersey. The real figure is likely to be higher as some of the records don't have prices in them, and some of them include and exclude VAT and weren't included in the total.

Chicago, IL

