G Starr banks on One Dance
"So far, the single has been getting a great feedback, especially from the fans in the street! It has been in heavy rotation on major radio stations, in local dances in Jamaica and around the Caribbean, New York as well the Cayman Islands, on popular mixes and mix CDs across the Caribbean," said G Starr. "I never stop working and right now, I have a lot of things in the pipeline.
