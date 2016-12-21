FATCA: Final Deadline to Obtain a GIIN for Sponsored Investment Funds

Transitional relief for non-U.S. investment funds that have been previously permitted to provide only a sponsor's GIIN to avoid incurring FATCA withholding ends on December 31, 2016. U.S. withholding tax forms on file with paying agents may have to be updated to avoid incurring 30 percent FATCA withholding as of January 1, 2017.

