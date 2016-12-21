FATCA: Final Deadline to Obtain a GIIN for Sponsored Investment Funds
Transitional relief for non-U.S. investment funds that have been previously permitted to provide only a sponsor's GIIN to avoid incurring FATCA withholding ends on December 31, 2016. U.S. withholding tax forms on file with paying agents may have to be updated to avoid incurring 30 percent FATCA withholding as of January 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A top haven for tax cheats that may surprise yo... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They light
|5
|Sanders calls minimum wage a 'starvation wage' (May '15)
|May '15
|Not Black Annie
|7
|As CEOs seek tax cuts, senator slams corporate ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|cancer lost
|4
|How to go about joining the Cayman Island's Pol... (Jul '08)
|Feb '15
|dennis
|58
|need help (Apr '14)
|Jan '15
|Althea
|2
|Buy A Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|1MDB -the Mother of All Scandals: How could Naj... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|_malon_goblok
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC