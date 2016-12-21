CEO of Cayman Islands reinsurer to st...

CEO of Cayman Islands reinsurer to step down

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Business Insurance

Barton Hedges, CEO of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd., will be stepping down as CEO and a member of the company's board of directors as of March 31. Former CEO Leonard Goldberg, who is also a current member of the board, will become interim CEO of the Cayman Islands-based reinsurer until a new CEO has been hired, the company said Monday in a statement. "We are confident that we have a strong platform to continue building upon," Mr. Goldberg said in the statement.

