CEO of Cayman Islands reinsurer to step down

Barton Hedges, CEO of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd., will be stepping down as CEO and a member of the company's board of directors as of March 31. Former CEO Leonard Goldberg, who is also a current member of the board, will become interim CEO of the Cayman Islands-based reinsurer until a new CEO has been hired, the company said Monday in a statement. "We are confident that we have a strong platform to continue building upon," Mr. Goldberg said in the statement.

