Cayman Islands opposition party reneges on payment of election challenge costs
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- Cayman Islands resident John Gordon Hewitt is facing bankruptcy because of hefty costs the court ordered him to pay following an unsuccessful challenge and appeal against the election of education minister Tara Rivers to a seat in the 2013 general election. But Hewitt, his wife and an attorney have all sworn that the opposition United Democratic Party had committed to picking up the tab.
