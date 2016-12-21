Bermuda and Cayman Islands listed as ...

Bermuda and Cayman Islands listed as world's most offensive tax havens

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- Bermuda and the Cayman Islands have been named as the two most offensive corporate tax havens in the world in a new report examining the impact that tax-dodging corporations have on the world's poorest people. The report, by the international charity Oxfam, lists the two British territories because of the zero-rated corporate income tax and what the charity said is a lack of cooperation with international efforts against tax avoidance.

