Adani companies facing multiple corruption probes

Wednesday Read more: ABC News

The business behind the planned Carmichael coal mine in North Queensland is facing multiple financial crime and corruption probes, with Indian authorities investigating Adani companies for siphoning money offshore and artificially inflating power prices at the expense of Indian consumers. Companies under scrutiny for the alleged corrupt conduct include Adani Enterprises Limited - the ultimate parent company of the massive mine planned for the Galilee Basin.

