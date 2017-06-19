Uganda moves up in latest FIFA rankings

Uganda moves up in latest FIFA rankings

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: New Vision

Uganda has moved up in the latest FIFA rankings. The country is now ranked 71rd out of 211 FIFA member countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cape verdeans in NC (Mar '12) Feb '15 mrvouch 6
cape verde (Sep '06) Jan '15 Jessica Torez 201
Just a translation question.. (Dec '14) Dec '14 BwilderedAmerican 1
News Cabo Verde Capital Inc. Acquires Two Assets (Nov '14) Nov '14 John bailey 1
News Cape Verde: West Africa's last outpost (Oct '14) Oct '14 Nna lowe12 2
News Save Cape Verde shearwaters (Oct '14) Oct '14 Gmusicnow 1
Ponta Preta development by Cabomaxo (Sep '14) Oct '14 John Bailey 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,584 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC