Uganda/Cape Verde: AFCON - Uganda Cra...

Uganda/Cape Verde: AFCON - Uganda Cranes Match Against Cape Verde Postponed

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: AllAfrica.com

The game which was supposed to be played on Saturday, 10th June 2017 in Praia was pushed to Sunday 11th June, 2017 at a time that will be communicated. "Kindly be informed that the flight of the Ugandan team has failed to take off from Dakar due to technical problem which was considered as a case of force majeure by the Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations".

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cape verdeans in NC (Mar '12) Feb '15 mrvouch 6
cape verde (Sep '06) Jan '15 Jessica Torez 201
Just a translation question.. (Dec '14) Dec '14 BwilderedAmerican 1
News Cabo Verde Capital Inc. Acquires Two Assets (Nov '14) Nov '14 John bailey 1
News Cape Verde: West Africa's last outpost (Oct '14) Oct '14 Nna lowe12 2
News Save Cape Verde shearwaters (Oct '14) Oct '14 Gmusicnow 1
Ponta Preta development by Cabomaxo (Sep '14) Oct '14 John Bailey 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Libya
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC