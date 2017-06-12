Uganda/Cape Verde: AFCON - Uganda Cranes Match Against Cape Verde Postponed

The game which was supposed to be played on Saturday, 10th June 2017 in Praia was pushed to Sunday 11th June, 2017 at a time that will be communicated. "Kindly be informed that the flight of the Ugandan team has failed to take off from Dakar due to technical problem which was considered as a case of force majeure by the Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations".

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.