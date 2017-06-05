Ghana, Cape Verde collaborate to boos...

Ghana, Cape Verde collaborate to boost fisheries, tourism

Saturday May 20 Read more: GhanaWeb

Ghana and Cape Verde have resolved to begin the process of developing stronger ties between themselves, as well as exploring areas of co-operation to the mutual benefits of their peoples. At the very beginning, Ghana is to deepen cooperation in the areas of fisheries and tourism, for which Cape Verde is noted, through the sharing of expertise and best practices.

