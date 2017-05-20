Fresh Air Weekend: Comic Hasan Minhaj; Cape Verdean Dance Music; Jill Soloway
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cape verdeans in NC (Mar '12)
|Feb '15
|mrvouch
|6
|cape verde (Sep '06)
|Jan '15
|Jessica Torez
|201
|Just a translation question.. (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|BwilderedAmerican
|1
|Cabo Verde Capital Inc. Acquires Two Assets (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|John bailey
|1
|Cape Verde: West Africa's last outpost (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Nna lowe12
|2
|Save Cape Verde shearwaters (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Gmusicnow
|1
|Ponta Preta development by Cabomaxo (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|John Bailey
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC