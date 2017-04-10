UMass Dartmouth celebrates inaugural Cape Verdean Cultural Day
The campus observed the First Annual Cape Verdean Cultural Day, with talks and dance performances in the Carney Library grand reading room. Carlos Wahnon Veiga, Cape Verde ambassador to the United States, gave the keynote, speaking mostly through a translator, and encouraged the many Cape Verdean students and faculty to help spread the word about the island nation's long and colorful history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cape verdeans in NC (Mar '12)
|Feb '15
|mrvouch
|6
|cape verde (Sep '06)
|Jan '15
|Jessica Torez
|201
|Just a translation question.. (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|BwilderedAmerican
|1
|Cabo Verde Capital Inc. Acquires Two Assets (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|John bailey
|1
|Cape Verde: West Africa's last outpost (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Nna lowe12
|2
|Save Cape Verde shearwaters (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Gmusicnow
|1
|Ponta Preta development by Cabomaxo (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|John Bailey
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC