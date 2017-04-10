UMass Dartmouth celebrates inaugural ...

UMass Dartmouth celebrates inaugural Cape Verdean Cultural Day

Friday Apr 7

The campus observed the First Annual Cape Verdean Cultural Day, with talks and dance performances in the Carney Library grand reading room. Carlos Wahnon Veiga, Cape Verde ambassador to the United States, gave the keynote, speaking mostly through a translator, and encouraged the many Cape Verdean students and faculty to help spread the word about the island nation's long and colorful history.

