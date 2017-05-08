Portuguese cop says hope of finding Madeleine McCann alive fading as...
The odds of finding Madeleine McCann alive are narrowing, say Portuguese police, as they confirmed they are no closer to solving the girl's mysterious disappearance. A senior police officer admitted that the longer that the investigation goes on the less chance they have of figuring out what happened to Maddie when she vanished at a resort 10 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cape verdeans in NC (Mar '12)
|Feb '15
|mrvouch
|6
|cape verde (Sep '06)
|Jan '15
|Jessica Torez
|201
|Just a translation question.. (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|BwilderedAmerican
|1
|Cabo Verde Capital Inc. Acquires Two Assets (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|John bailey
|1
|Cape Verde: West Africa's last outpost (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Nna lowe12
|2
|Save Cape Verde shearwaters (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Gmusicnow
|1
|Ponta Preta development by Cabomaxo (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|John Bailey
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC