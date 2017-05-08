Gelzinis: Budget cuts could cost Dorc...

Gelzinis: Budget cuts could cost Dorchester community a key cog

Monday Apr 10

SPIRIT OF DORCHESTER: George Huynh said the Dorchester Youth Collaborative and its director Emmett Folgert, seen hugging Huynh above, are a fundamental cog in violence prevention. In the essays that accompanied his applications to Harvard and Yale, George Huynh, the son of Vietnamese immigrants, wrote about "this tall skinny white guy" who presided over the Dorchester Youth Collaborative in Fields Corner and became a surrogate father to both him and his older brother, Johnny.

Chicago, IL

