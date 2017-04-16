.com | Musicians chase fame on west Africa's musical islands

.com | Musicians chase fame on west A...

Sunday Apr 16

Every April, the tiny island capital of Cape Verde is taken over for a week by musicians of all stripes, trailing dreams of record deals and sold-out stadiums. Two events, the Atlantic Music Expo and the more established Kriol Jazz Festival, draw talent from as far away Haiti and Brazil, intent on showing what they have to offer to international producers on an archipelago famed for its own rich musical heritage.

