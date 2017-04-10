City photographer Ron Barboza chronicles Cape Verdean-American military service
New Bedford photographer Ron Barboza opens his photo exhibit Wednesday night in the third floor exhibition hall of the downtown library, focusing on the contributions of Cape Verdean-American soldiers in the country's wars. NEW BEDFORD - Local photographer Ron Barboza wants people to know the contributions Cape Verdean-Americans have made to the country's war effort.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cape verdeans in NC (Mar '12)
|Feb '15
|mrvouch
|6
|cape verde (Sep '06)
|Jan '15
|Jessica Torez
|201
|Just a translation question.. (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|BwilderedAmerican
|1
|Cabo Verde Capital Inc. Acquires Two Assets (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|John bailey
|1
|Cape Verde: West Africa's last outpost (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Nna lowe12
|2
|Save Cape Verde shearwaters (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Gmusicnow
|1
|Ponta Preta development by Cabomaxo (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|John Bailey
|6
