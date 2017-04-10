City photographer Ron Barboza chronic...

City photographer Ron Barboza chronicles Cape Verdean-American military service

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

New Bedford photographer Ron Barboza opens his photo exhibit Wednesday night in the third floor exhibition hall of the downtown library, focusing on the contributions of Cape Verdean-American soldiers in the country's wars. NEW BEDFORD - Local photographer Ron Barboza wants people to know the contributions Cape Verdean-Americans have made to the country's war effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cape verdeans in NC (Mar '12) Feb '15 mrvouch 6
cape verde (Sep '06) Jan '15 Jessica Torez 201
Just a translation question.. (Dec '14) Dec '14 BwilderedAmerican 1
News Cabo Verde Capital Inc. Acquires Two Assets (Nov '14) Nov '14 John bailey 1
News Cape Verde: West Africa's last outpost (Oct '14) Oct '14 Nna lowe12 2
News Save Cape Verde shearwaters (Oct '14) Oct '14 Gmusicnow 1
Ponta Preta development by Cabomaxo (Sep '14) Oct '14 John Bailey 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,210,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC