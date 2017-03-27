Under Contract

Under Contract

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Hill

The only other government contractor with the required certification to launch the satellite - United Launch Alliance , a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin - did not bid on the contract. It's the second launch contract SpaceX has received from the Pentagon and is a big shakeup for the defense industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cape verdeans in NC (Mar '12) Feb '15 mrvouch 6
cape verde (Sep '06) Jan '15 Jessica Torez 201
Just a translation question.. (Dec '14) Dec '14 BwilderedAmerican 1
News Cabo Verde Capital Inc. Acquires Two Assets (Nov '14) Nov '14 John bailey 1
News Cape Verde: West Africa's last outpost (Oct '14) Oct '14 Nna lowe12 2
News Save Cape Verde shearwaters (Oct '14) Oct '14 Gmusicnow 1
Ponta Preta development by Cabomaxo (Sep '14) Oct '14 John Bailey 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,624 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC