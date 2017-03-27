Photo exhibit to honor Cape Verdean A...

Photo exhibit to honor Cape Verdean American veterans

Throughout United States military history, Cape Verdean-Americans have served with distinction, bravery and honor in every war that the United States has been involved in, starting with the American Revolution through the war in Afghanistan. It opens at the New Bedford Free Public Library on Wednesday, April 5 with a special video presentation at 7 p.m., highlighting a small number of Cape Verdean-American veterans.

