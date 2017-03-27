Photo exhibit to honor Cape Verdean American veterans
Throughout United States military history, Cape Verdean-Americans have served with distinction, bravery and honor in every war that the United States has been involved in, starting with the American Revolution through the war in Afghanistan. It opens at the New Bedford Free Public Library on Wednesday, April 5 with a special video presentation at 7 p.m., highlighting a small number of Cape Verdean-American veterans.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cape verdeans in NC (Mar '12)
|Feb '15
|mrvouch
|6
|cape verde (Sep '06)
|Jan '15
|Jessica Torez
|201
|Just a translation question.. (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|BwilderedAmerican
|1
|Cabo Verde Capital Inc. Acquires Two Assets (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|John bailey
|1
|Cape Verde: West Africa's last outpost (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Nna lowe12
|2
|Save Cape Verde shearwaters (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Gmusicnow
|1
|Ponta Preta development by Cabomaxo (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|John Bailey
|6
