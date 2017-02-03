No Place For Hate Tours Zion Museum

No Place For Hate Tours Zion Museum

No Place for Hate-Falmouth invites the public on a group tour of the Zion Union Heritage Museum on Saturday, February 11, beginning at 2 PM. Participants should meet at the museum at 276 North Street in Hyannis.

Chicago, IL

