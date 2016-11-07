Meli Hotels International to Add Three Hotels in Cape Verde

Meli Hotels International is planning to strengthen its presence in Cape Verde with the addition of a resort comprising three new all-inclusive hotels with total of 600 rooms on the island of Santiago. The resort will contain the 320-room Meli Lusofonia Resort & Spa; 150-room Meli Lusofonia; and 130-room Meli Lusofonia Residences, which will open between 2019 and 2020 once construction is completed.

