Meli Hotels International to Add Thre...

Meli Hotels International to Add Three Hotels in Cape Verde

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 7, 2016 Read more: Hotel Business

Meli Hotels International is planning to strengthen its presence in Cape Verde with the addition of a resort comprising three new all-inclusive hotels with total of 600 rooms on the island of Santiago. The resort will contain the 320-room Meli Lusofonia Resort & Spa; 150-room Meli Lusofonia; and 130-room Meli Lusofonia Residences, which will open between 2019 and 2020 once construction is completed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cape verdeans in NC (Mar '12) Feb '15 mrvouch 6
cape verde (Sep '06) Jan '15 Jessica Torez 201
Just a translation question.. (Dec '14) Dec '14 BwilderedAmerican 1
News Cabo Verde Capital Inc. Acquires Two Assets (Nov '14) Nov '14 John bailey 1
News Cape Verde: West Africa's last outpost (Oct '14) Oct '14 Nna lowe12 2
News Save Cape Verde shearwaters (Oct '14) Oct '14 Gmusicnow 1
Ponta Preta development by Cabomaxo (Sep '14) Oct '14 John Bailey 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,923

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC