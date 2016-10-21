Cape Verde president sworn in after l...

Cape Verde president sworn in after landslide

Oct 21, 2016 Read more: New Vision

Without a strong challenger for the top post, Fonseca swept to victory in the October 2 poll with almost three-quarters of the vote. The newly re-elected president of Cape Verde Jorge Carlos Fonseca was on Thursday sworn in following a landslide election victory which handed him a second five-year term.

Chicago, IL

