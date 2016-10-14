Africa's blue economy underdeveloped:...

Africa's blue economy underdeveloped: AU official

Oct 14, 2016 Read more: Xinhuanet

The Chair of the African Union Commission said "blue economy" could be Africa's future source of fortune and jobs, despite a lack of benefits reaped so far from the ocean. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said this in her statement to the executive council of the extraordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union on maritime security, safety and development here in Lome.

Chicago, IL

