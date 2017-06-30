Uber's driver-tipping feature rolls o...

Uber's driver-tipping feature rolls out in Canada

2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Uber passengers in a handful of Canadian cities can now tip their favourite drivers as the ride-hailing company rolls out its new gratuity feature. The tipping option, which was first introduced in select U.S. cities earlier this year, is part of a new package of features Uber is introducing to its phone app.

