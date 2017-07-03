Two Navy members linked to Canada Day...

Two Navy members linked to Canada Day incident at Indigenous ceremony

18 hrs ago Read more: 680News

A spokesperson for the military has confirmed that two members of the Navy were involved in a confrontation at an indigenous ceremony in Halifax on Canada Day. Organizer Rebecca Moore says dozens of people gathered in Halifax on Saturday around a statue of the city's founder Edward Cornwallis to mourn atrocities committed against Indigenous Peoples.

Chicago, IL

