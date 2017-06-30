Trudeau unveils Canada's newest astro...

Trudeau unveils Canada's newest astronauts: Jennifer Sidey and Josh Kutryk

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: CTV

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the platform of waterlogged Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa to name Jennifer Sidey of Calgary and Joshua Kutryk of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Sidey is a lecturer with the University of Cambridge who has worked as a mechanical engineer, while Kutryk is an air force pilot who also holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in defence studies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... 2 hr The real Charlemagne 3
News Urban Planner: What's On In Toronto, June 30 - ... 5 hr GTA Glen Williams 1
News 'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down... 6 hr Bob 2
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... 6 hr Dumfukchug 1
News What to do on Canada Day 2017 in the Greater To... 7 hr How 1
News Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb... 7 hr How 1
News Canadian, European studies link key pesticide t... 7 hr bad-for-us 2 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,720 • Total comments across all topics: 282,163,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC