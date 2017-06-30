Trudeau looks to perform delicate G20...

Trudeau looks to perform delicate G20 balancing act between Trump, Merkel

Justin Trudeau is embarking today on a week-long European sojourn that will culminate in a meeting of 20 of the world's largest economies - one where he'll test-drive a brand new foreign affairs policy aimed at charting Canada's own course in the world. Friday's G20 meetings are shaping up as a showdown between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump.

