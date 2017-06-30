Tory leader Andrew Scheer comes to At...

Tory leader Andrew Scheer comes to Atlantic Canada

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer stands in the House of Commons during Question Period on Parliament in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 7. New federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he recognizes his party has a lot of rebuilding to do in Atlantic Canada but he's up to the challenges. The former house speaker and Regina-Qu'Appelle MP won the leadership in late May in a shocking upset of what many considered would be a clear victory for Maxime Bernier.

