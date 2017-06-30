Toronto's Electric Island Emerges as Canada's Premiere Underground Dance Series
Between the event's illustrious bookings & diversified crowd, Electric Island proves that house and techno have a new international destination to call home. As millions of Americans congregated for Fourth of July fireworks and cookouts, techno elites Richie Hawtin , Maceo Plex, Recondite, Roman FlA1 4gel, Chaim, Atish and more descended on Toronto for another installment of the city's quadrennial dance gathering, Electric Island, over the holiday weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
