Toronto's Electric Island Emerges as Canada's Premiere Underground Dance Series

Between the event's illustrious bookings & diversified crowd, Electric Island proves that house and techno have a new international destination to call home. As millions of Americans congregated for Fourth of July fireworks and cookouts, techno elites Richie Hawtin , Maceo Plex, Recondite, Roman FlA1 4gel, Chaim, Atish and more descended on Toronto for another installment of the city's quadrennial dance gathering, Electric Island, over the holiday weekend.

Chicago, IL

