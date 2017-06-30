Thousands put the WE in Canada Day

Thousands put the WE in Canada Day

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip stands between Daisy Wenjack, left, and Pearl Wenjack on the stage during WE Day Canada on Parliament Hill on Sunday. Ashley Fraser/Postmedia On an evening of youth, exuberance and hope for the future, it was a moving recognition of the past that brought a stillness to the crowd of WE Day 2017 on Parliament Hill Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... 32 min justins beaver 6
News Locals divided by Trudeau's Alberta oversight i... 1 hr will 1
News Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n... 2 hr Melvin Straight A... 1
News Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ... 3 hr Bob 1
News Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150 Sun Canada Day eh 1
News $1.2 Million for Habitat Sat Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... Sat Shoe Polish Sheldon 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,323 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC