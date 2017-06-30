The Canadian Terrorist Who Killed a U.S. Soldier Has Been Awarded $8...
In July 2002, he killed U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Christopher Speer, a medic, with a hand grenade. The grenade also injured Sergeant Layne Morris, costing him an eye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem
|6 hr
|Baphomet
|2
|19 reasons I'm a proud Canadian
|15 hr
|Bob
|1
|Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat...
|Tue
|Paul
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|Jul 4
|Matt
|55
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|Jul 3
|the answer
|7
|Locals divided by Trudeau's Alberta oversight i...
|Jul 3
|will
|1
|Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n...
|Jul 3
|Melvin Straight A...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC