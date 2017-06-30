SNC-Lavalin sets up infrastructure partnership with European firm
Lavalin is shifting a collection of its Canadian infrastructure holdings to a new partnership with a European investment firm through a $208-million deal announced Friday. The portfolio includes a hospital in Campbellton, N.B., a bridge in Kelowna, B.C., part of Vancouver's SkyTrain rapid transit system and the Southeast Stoney Trail, a 25-kilometre segment of Alberta's provincial highway system.
