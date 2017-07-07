RCAF aircraft flyby official opens Gore Bay Canada Day celebrations

The Royal Canadian Air Force opened up the Gore Bay Canada Day 150 parade, this past Saturday, with a flyby overhead Meredith Street by one of its aircraft. "Yes, we understand there is supposed to be a Gore Bay Canada Day 150 celebration July 1 and we are flying a CC-150 Polaris over the town at around noon hour," Kevin Scott, of RCAF told the Recorder last Friday.

