RCAF aircraft flyby official opens Gore Bay Canada Day celebrations
The Royal Canadian Air Force opened up the Gore Bay Canada Day 150 parade, this past Saturday, with a flyby overhead Meredith Street by one of its aircraft. "Yes, we understand there is supposed to be a Gore Bay Canada Day 150 celebration July 1 and we are flying a CC-150 Polaris over the town at around noon hour," Kevin Scott, of RCAF told the Recorder last Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manitoulin Expositor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Omar Khadr: Vigilantes still want his head
|10 hr
|slime all around
|1
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|14 hr
|Marked BonerCowSki
|3
|19 reasons I'm a proud Canadian
|23 hr
|he tell it like i...
|2
|Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem
|Thu
|Baphomet
|2
|Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat...
|Jul 4
|Paul
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|Jul 4
|Matt
|55
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|Jul 3
|the answer
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC