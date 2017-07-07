RCAF aircraft flyby official opens Go...

RCAF aircraft flyby official opens Gore Bay Canada Day celebrations

The Royal Canadian Air Force opened up the Gore Bay Canada Day 150 parade, this past Saturday, with a flyby overhead Meredith Street by one of its aircraft. "Yes, we understand there is supposed to be a Gore Bay Canada Day 150 celebration July 1 and we are flying a CC-150 Polaris over the town at around noon hour," Kevin Scott, of RCAF told the Recorder last Friday.

