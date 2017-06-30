Prince Charles hails Canada as an - example' as it celebrates 150th birthday
Canada celebrated its 150th birthday at a star studded national extravaganza where the Prince of Wales told the thousands gathered their homeland was a place "others look to for example". Charles shared a stage with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and told the Commonwealth nation they have positive attributes, from championing human rights to being responsible stewards of the environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|49 min
|Poor Old KaW-Liga
|1
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|12 hr
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|12 hr
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|Urban Planner: What's On In Toronto, June 30 - ...
|20 hr
|GTA Glen Williams
|1
|'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down...
|21 hr
|Bob
|2
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|21 hr
|Dumfukchug
|1
|What to do on Canada Day 2017 in the Greater To...
|22 hr
|How
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC