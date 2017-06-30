Prince Charles hails Canada as an - e...

Prince Charles hails Canada as an - example' as it celebrates 150th birthday

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Halesowennews.co.uk

Canada celebrated its 150th birthday at a star studded national extravaganza where the Prince of Wales told the thousands gathered their homeland was a place "others look to for example". Charles shared a stage with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and told the Commonwealth nation they have positive attributes, from championing human rights to being responsible stewards of the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... 49 min Poor Old KaW-Liga 1
News $1.2 Million for Habitat 12 hr Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... 12 hr Shoe Polish Sheldon 4
News Urban Planner: What's On In Toronto, June 30 - ... 20 hr GTA Glen Williams 1
News 'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down... 21 hr Bob 2
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... 21 hr Dumfukchug 1
News What to do on Canada Day 2017 in the Greater To... 22 hr How 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,699 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC