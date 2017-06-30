Parent fights to keep gender off babya s birth certificate

Parent fights to keep gender off baby...

A baby born in British Columbia, Canada is thought to be one of the first in the world not to be recognized as either a boy or a girl on their national health card. Searyl Atli's parent Kori Doty, who is transgender and nonbinary, is now fighting for British Columbia to issue a birth certificate without any specific gender, according to CBC .

