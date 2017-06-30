Ottawa to expand business innovation ...

Ottawa to expand business innovation fund to cover all sectors

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Singh Bains takes part in a technology event in Ottawa on May 8, 2017. The federal government is broadening the scope of its $1.26-billion fund to support innovation-related business investments to include companies from all industrial sectors.

Chicago, IL

