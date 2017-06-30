Iraqi Kurds want same right to self-d...

Iraqi Kurds want same right to self-determination as Quebecers: Diplomat

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

A senior representative for Iraq's Kurdish region is defending her people's plan to hold a referendum on independence, saying they simply want to exercise the same right to self-determination as Quebecers. Tensions in Iraq are mounting after the country's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government in Erbil announced earlier this month plans to hold the long-promised referendum on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... 10 hr the answer 7
News Locals divided by Trudeau's Alberta oversight i... 14 hr will 1
News Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n... 14 hr Melvin Straight A... 1
News Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ... 16 hr Bob 1
News Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150 Sun Canada Day eh 1
News $1.2 Million for Habitat Sat Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... Sat Shoe Polish Sheldon 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,625 • Total comments across all topics: 282,219,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC