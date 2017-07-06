Indigenous women's inquiry head says process moving at 'lightning speed'
Marion Buller, Chief Commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, speaks during a news conference at Haida House at the Museum of Anthropology, in Vancouver on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Buller defended the process they've gone through so far, saying in eight months they've hired staff, opened offices, held their first hearing and put life to the terms of reference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|1 hr
|Marked BonerCowSki
|3
|19 reasons I'm a proud Canadian
|10 hr
|he tell it like i...
|2
|Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem
|22 hr
|Baphomet
|2
|Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat...
|Jul 4
|Paul
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|Jul 4
|Matt
|55
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|Jul 3
|the answer
|7
|Locals divided by Trudeau's Alberta oversight i...
|Jul 3
|will
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC