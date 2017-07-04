Five stories in the news for today, July 4
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Ireland to begin a week-long European visit which will culminate with a G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany. He will meet in Dublin with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to discuss the Canada-EU trade deal known as CETA, then head to Scotland to meet with the Queen to mark Canada's 150th birthday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat...
|4 hr
|Paul
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|14 hr
|Matt
|55
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|Mon
|the answer
|7
|Locals divided by Trudeau's Alberta oversight i...
|Mon
|will
|1
|Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n...
|Mon
|Melvin Straight A...
|1
|Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ...
|Mon
|Bob
|1
|Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150
|Jul 2
|Canada Day eh
|1
