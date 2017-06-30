Fire destroys Damascus home, claims 3...

Fire destroys Damascus home, claims 3 pets

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Fire ripped through a home on Damascus Road in Hampton on Wednesday afternoon, leaving only one wall standing. A house in Damascus near Hampton was destroyed by fire on Wednesday afternoon and three pets were killed in the blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat... Tue Paul 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) Tue Matt 55
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... Jul 3 the answer 7
News Locals divided by Trudeau's Alberta oversight i... Jul 3 will 1
News Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n... Jul 3 Melvin Straight A... 1
News Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ... Jul 3 Bob 1
News Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150 Jul 2 Canada Day eh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 282,271,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC