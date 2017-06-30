'Failing everyone': 204 cases tossed ...

'Failing everyone': 204 cases tossed over delays since Supreme Court's Jordan decision

More than 200 criminal cases across the country have been tossed due to unreasonable delays since the Supreme Court of Canada's landmark Jordan decision one year ago, court data shows. The cases include murders, sexual assaults, drug trafficking and child luring, all stayed by judges because the defendant's constitutional right to a timely trial was infringed.

