'Failing everyone': 204 cases tossed over delays since Supreme Court's Jordan decision
More than 200 criminal cases across the country have been tossed due to unreasonable delays since the Supreme Court of Canada's landmark Jordan decision one year ago, court data shows. The cases include murders, sexual assaults, drug trafficking and child luring, all stayed by judges because the defendant's constitutional right to a timely trial was infringed.
|19 reasons I'm a proud Canadian
|2 hr
|Bob
|1
|Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat...
|Tue
|Paul
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|Tue
|Matt
|55
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|Jul 3
|the answer
|7
|Locals divided by Trudeau's Alberta oversight i...
|Jul 3
|will
|1
|Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n...
|Jul 3
|Melvin Straight A...
|1
|Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ...
|Jul 3
|Bob
|1
