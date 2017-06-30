'Everyone laughed at us': Looking back on Montreal's 1st Canada Day parade
Founder of the Montreal Canada Day parade Roopnarine Singh, 80, is participating in the country's 150th birthday celebrations. Among the tens of thousands of flag-waving revellers expected to line the streets for Montreal's Canada Day parade, there is one man who remembers the year he almost marched alone.
