Canadian lawyers celebrate Canada Day...

Canadian lawyers celebrate Canada Day by helping those affected by travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

While many Canadians gear up to celebrate the nation's 150th birthday, hundreds of lawyers from coast to coast are prepared to devote their time to those banned from entering the country's closest neighbour. A coalition of legal volunteers are on standby to assist those impacted by the travel ban against residents of six majority Muslim countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... 23 min Fill Sheegles Wallet 3
News Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150 13 hr Canada Day eh 1
News $1.2 Million for Habitat Sat Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... Sat Shoe Polish Sheldon 4
News Urban Planner: What's On In Toronto, June 30 - ... Sat GTA Glen Williams 1
News 'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down... Sat Bob 2
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... Sat Dumfukchug 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,289 • Total comments across all topics: 282,194,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC