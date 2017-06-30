Canadian lawyers celebrate Canada Day by helping those affected by travel ban
While many Canadians gear up to celebrate the nation's 150th birthday, hundreds of lawyers from coast to coast are prepared to devote their time to those banned from entering the country's closest neighbour. A coalition of legal volunteers are on standby to assist those impacted by the travel ban against residents of six majority Muslim countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|23 min
|Fill Sheegles Wallet
|3
|Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150
|13 hr
|Canada Day eh
|1
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|Sat
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|Sat
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|Urban Planner: What's On In Toronto, June 30 - ...
|Sat
|GTA Glen Williams
|1
|'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down...
|Sat
|Bob
|2
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|Sat
|Dumfukchug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC